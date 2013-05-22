Utopia Branding

Sushi Today Logo Concept

Sushi Today Logo Concept sushi roll sun sushi fish food cuisine restaurant eat japan logo branding utopia logo design identity identity design asian asiatic asia grill fast-food fastfood logo mark mark symbol icon chopsticks china japanese rice seafood
First logo concept for an all you can eat sushi & grill restaurant called Sushi Today in the Netherlands. The symbol is a combination of sushi and a rising sun representing the new day and a Japanese dish.

