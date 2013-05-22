Photorealistic Logo Mock-Up Vol.1

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
7 photorealistic logo mockups. Great for presentation of your logo or badge, sign design. Very easy to use. Just few seconds and you’ll have realistic photo presentation. You can buy this mock-ups here - http://goo.gl/GZPpN
7 styles included: - fancy book cover print - embossed paper print - fancy interior wall sign - color carton paper print - letterpress print on leather - grunge wall paint - clean print on paper
All mock-up templates are in Photoshop files with hi-res 2300×1600 pixels. Smart objects included to easy replace sample image with your logo. Realistic results in seconds!