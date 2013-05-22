Brian Lindstrom

Eephus League design

Here is a design I did for Bethany Heck's Eephus League Kickstarter campaign: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1003031250/the-eephus-league-halfliner-scorebook

It has all 30 teams' (NL on left, AL on right) nicknames.

Posted on May 22, 2013
