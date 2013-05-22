Awaken Design Company

Grateful Bags Website Subpage Design

I am particularly excited about this page of the site. It's so minimal, and I love the width of the content area that I chose for it. I'm a huge minimalist when it comes to my design style and the white space here has a huge draw for me. Hope you all dig.

And be sure to view in 2X for more detail.
- Anthony | Awaken

