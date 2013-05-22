Grateful Bags Website Subpage Design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am particularly excited about this page of the site. It's so minimal, and I love the width of the content area that I chose for it. I'm a huge minimalist when it comes to my design style and the white space here has a huge draw for me. Hope you all dig.
And be sure to view in 2X for more detail.
- Anthony | Awaken