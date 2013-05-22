Ryan Slater

We're OK

Ryan Slater
Ryan Slater
Hire Me
  • Save
We're OK ok oklahoma texture red cross tornado
Download color palette

Just saw footage of the f5 that ripped through Moore, OK. Felt compelled to make something for ya'll.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Ryan Slater
Ryan Slater
Visual Design Director @engagedc
Hire Me

More by Ryan Slater

View profile
    • Like