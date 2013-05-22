nidhi chanani

for flight

nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani
  • Save
for flight wood wood burning original pyro pyrography line henna
Download color palette

a wood burning i recently completed! i am between big projects and my first ever trip to denver (for denver comicon).. i won’t be posting much until after june 4th, but if you’re in denver come by and say hello next weekend, i’ll be in artist alley!

more: http://everydayloveart.com/blog/2013/05/for-flight/

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
nidhi chanani
nidhi chanani

More by nidhi chanani

View profile
    • Like