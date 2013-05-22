Andrew Lockhart

Rockhart Logo Experiment

Currently working on a redesign of http://RockhartClothing.com and I figured it'd be a good time to take another look at the Rockhart wordmark too. Kinda like where this one's going.

Posted on May 22, 2013
