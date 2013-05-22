James Kwon
figmints

Holliston Sample Box (detail)

James Kwon
figmints
James Kwon for figmints
Hire Us
  • Save
Holliston Sample Box (detail) holliston box packaging samples sand jars blue rocks tray sample box package
Download color palette

Detail of our Holliston Sand Sample Box. This kit introduces the Holliston story, with samples of their product which they give to loyal and prospective customers.

Holliston box1
Rebound of
Holliston Sand Sample Box
By James Kwon
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
figmints
figmints
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by figmints

View profile
    • Like