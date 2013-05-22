Jana Stýblová

Map Widget

Jana Stýblová
Jana Stýblová
  • Save
Map Widget widget flat map ux ui web interactive toolbar graph status bar icons dashboard city front end interface management navigation responsive charts graphs
Download color palette

Map + Widget integration. Also updated the status bar.

Thanks for looking!

E08da552b2202ecfb907b79b3042db9e
Rebound of
Widget Exploration #2
By Jana Stýblová
Jana Stýblová
Jana Stýblová

More by Jana Stýblová

View profile
    • Like