studio upstruct

rock festival poster

studio upstruct
studio upstruct
  • Save
rock festival poster festival rock punkrock poster sailor tattoo waves water sea type banderole anchor heart
Download color palette

Working on a new rock festival poster. This here is a part of one version. We’re working on different ideas for the poster. There’s still a lot to do …

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
studio upstruct
studio upstruct

More by studio upstruct

View profile
    • Like