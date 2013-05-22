joshua corliss

(*gif) Xbox One: Interaction Icon 2

I figured while watching the Xbox event, someone will or is already working on a batch of these. Wanted to have some quick fun (this time at night).

The outro hands could be better, but I just time remapped them. I know, copout.

Posted on May 22, 2013
