Elen Winata

McParty Run Masthead

Elen Winata
Elen Winata
Hire Me
  • Save
McParty Run Masthead mcdonalds masthead logo lockup android app icon layout typography mobile road car street fast food
Download color palette

A masthead/start-up screen design I did for an Android app for McDonalds.

Elen Winata
Elen Winata
Art Director & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Elen Winata

View profile
    • Like