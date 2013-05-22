Kyle Anthony Miller

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
CL clothing tag mid-century la modern los angeles cotton hangtag california mid-century modern
Working on some branding for a made in California collection and wholesale clothing line launching soon.

These are one of the couple hangtags.

Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,279 followers
