Google in Burmese

When my good friend Brian Kemler started his project to launch Google search in Burmese to the people of Myanmar, I knew we had to do something special. I put together this logo with a lot of help from Than Khine, a native Burmese speaker.
We never ended up using this artwork on google.com.mm, but the script was so beautiful, we ended up making a few t-shirts for the team who worked on the project.
The letterforms are based on Myanmar3, which you can download here:
http://www.myanmarlanguage.org/article/download-unicode-fonts-and-keyboards