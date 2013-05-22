Dennis Salvatier - tanoshiboy

Jabba the Hut

Jabba the Hut star wars jabba sketch trading card illustration
Doing a series of 106 sketch cards for the Topps Star Wars Galactic Files set. 6 done 100 to go.

Posted on May 22, 2013
