CKids Homework Center Logo

Logo created for Ckids Homework Center- an afterschool program in South Dallas serving underprivileged kids. Based in a rough part of town, CKids is focused on providing a safe and fun atmosphere for the kids where they can get homework help from volunteers, learn about God, eat a hot meal, and play with their friends in a bully-free environment.
Primary colors were used to match the colors of their parent organization Reach4Hope.