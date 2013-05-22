CKids Homework Center Logo

Kandace Green

Logo created for Ckids Homework Center- an afterschool program in South Dallas serving underprivileged kids. Based in a rough part of town, CKids is focused on providing a safe and fun atmosphere for the kids where they can get homework help from volunteers, learn about God, eat a hot meal, and play with their friends in a bully-free environment.

Primary colors were used to match the colors of their parent organization Reach4Hope.

