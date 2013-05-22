Daniel Prew

Ol' Dirty Beasley spitfire wu-tang 2x wheel skateboard texture old dirty bastard identification new york illustration brooklyn typography vector
Fun little tribute to Ol' Dirty Bastard. Packaging/sticker for some Theotis Beasley pro Spitfire wheels coming soon. Had lots of fun messing around with vector textures. Big up's @Andy Pitts for overseeing this one. Wu-Tang is for the children.

