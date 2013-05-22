Martin Hvizdos

Icons for private mail client (PSD)

Martin Hvizdos
Martin Hvizdos
  • Save
Icons for private mail client (PSD) icon icons post mail blue free write draft circle plane composite inbox notification basket files flame fire free psd
Download color palette

Some icons for private mail on which I'm doing now.

A little gift for dribbble!

link: http://unodesign.sk/post_icons_uno.psd

Martin Hvizdos
Martin Hvizdos

More by Martin Hvizdos

View profile
    • Like