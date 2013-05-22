Tom Allison

Data Visualisation

Tom Allison
Tom Allison
  • Save
Data Visualisation data visualisation visualization rain rainfall weather transport
Download color palette

Big thanks to @Paul Weichhart for the draft!

This debut shot distinguishes the correlation between monthly rainfall (mm) and its effect on our mode of transport.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Tom Allison
Tom Allison

More by Tom Allison

View profile
    • Like