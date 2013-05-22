Robin Rath @ Pixel Press

Physics Sliders

Robin Rath @ Pixel Press
Robin Rath @ Pixel Press
  • Save
Physics Sliders
Download color palette

Quick concept for sliders for the Pixel Press "physics" engine. I saw these sliders on dribble and created them here, if you come across it please post a link back to the author, thanks!

Posted on May 22, 2013
Robin Rath @ Pixel Press
Robin Rath @ Pixel Press

More by Robin Rath @ Pixel Press

View profile
    • Like