Pandoras box of goodies

Pandoras box of goodies magic glow illustration teddy bear toys candy balloon chocolate gumdrop hand texture
Just a quick 1-2 hour illustration to accompany a blog post about rewarding employees. This is supposed to be pandora's box of goodies all jumping out. Wonder if they'll like it.

Check the @2x for texture detail, i've been trying some new techniques!

Posted on May 22, 2013
