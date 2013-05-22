Remie Geoffroi

SlimCapsule

Remie Geoffroi
Remie Geoffroi
  • Save
SlimCapsule slimcapsule obesity new york magazine illustration
Download color palette

SlimCapsule illustration for New York magazine

Art Director: Karishma Sheth

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Remie Geoffroi
Remie Geoffroi

More by Remie Geoffroi

View profile
    • Like