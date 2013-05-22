Kim Bolton

Gentlemanoctopus

Gentlemanoctopus octopus wino monocle steampunk fancypants tophat illustration
Just a little Octopus without the right number of legs at a wine tasting in 1880's Napa Valley. He enjoys the finer things of life while he regrows his other legs.

Posted on May 22, 2013
