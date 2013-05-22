Tom Paulussen

Onopi Sock001

Tom Paulussen
Tom Paulussen
  • Save
Onopi Sock001 sock you sock dreadlocks cartoon
Download color palette

The Onopi collection, watch out for these guys and their comrades very soon.
Illustration used for the upcoming cool sock company "Sock You"

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Tom Paulussen
Tom Paulussen

More by Tom Paulussen

View profile
    • Like