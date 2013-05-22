vijay

Freebie: Browser Chrome as Layer Style

I was previously using browser chrome PSDs but it takes a lot of pushing and pulling to resize all the layers to match the content image. That's where my Browser Chrome layer style comes in. Since it's a layer style, you can change the dimensions and the chrome follows the changes automatically.

Download the .asl from here.

Posted on May 22, 2013
