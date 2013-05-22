MUTI

Maputo

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Maputo africa typography beer church prawn travel
Download color palette

Here's a look at the magazine cover illustration we did about Mozabique's capital, Maputo.

You can see the full piece here:
http://www.studiomuti.co.za/140442/1391621/latest/highlife-sa

Ccb8aab42cb322309b6cfc7354259c00
Rebound of
Drop caps
By MUTI
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like