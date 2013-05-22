King Kong

CubicHealth

CubicHealth branding logo type font typface icon fitness cubic health
Download color palette

Selected brand mark and logo combination. Website redesign to follow, stay tuned.

Feedback welcomed like a warm cup of tea.

Posted on May 22, 2013
