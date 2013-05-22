Zander Brade

Analog

Zander Brade
Zander Brade
  • Save
Analog analog side project designers developers gif announcement
Download color palette

Designers, developers - I've made something for you. A couple of things:

a) This was made in one night - there may be some bugs.
b) I'm not sure if there's any desire for a product like this, but I loved making it, so why the hell not.
c) Feel free to signup, and let's get this show on the road.

Analog

Z.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Zander Brade
Zander Brade
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Zander Brade

View profile
    • Like