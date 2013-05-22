Ilias Sounas

Game of Ecosystems

Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Hire Me
  • Save
Game of Ecosystems mobile game throne ecosystems knights warriors medieval banners swords shields
Download color palette

An illustration based on "Game of Thrones" but in a mobile twist.

You can read the full article here:
http://www.visionmobile.com/blog/2013/05/a-game-of-ecosystems-measuring-ecosystem-performance/

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Available for whimsical illustrations and happy graphics
Hire Me

More by Ilias Sounas

View profile
    • Like