Gustav Ågren

weather ideas

Gustav Ågren
Gustav Ågren
  • Save
weather ideas flat weather climacon icons charts graphs tables info graphics design dark ui button circles hot cold rain
Download color palette

Just trying out some stuff for a weather web app. What do you think?
2x included. @AdamWhitcroft is the man behind the awesome icon-set

Gustav Ågren
Gustav Ågren

More by Gustav Ågren

View profile
    • Like