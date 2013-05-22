Designmodo

Modal Popup from Flat UI Pro

Modal Popup from Flat UI Pro
Today, we launch the first important update for Flat UI Pro, (v. 1.1).
So this shot is part of update. We added this element in the pack. More details are here - http://designmodo.com/flat-ui-pro-version-1-1/

So, here is a simple Flat Modal Popup. Checkout @2x.

Posted on May 22, 2013
