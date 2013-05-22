Daniel James Diggle

Devour

Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle
  • Save
Devour illustration character design character pencil sketch monster wolf devour
Download color palette

Initial sketch for my 'Devour' illustration, created for the latest Depthcore chapter.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Daniel James Diggle
Daniel James Diggle

More by Daniel James Diggle

View profile
    • Like