Martin Hvizdos

Hi dribbble!

Martin Hvizdos
Martin Hvizdos
  • Save
Hi dribbble! 1st pink thanks invitation uno hello dribbble hi dribbble 1st shot
Download color palette

Hi dribbble! This is my 1st. shot, hope you like it. Special thanks to my good friend and awesome designer @Jakub Antalík for the dribbble invite! ;)

Next works coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Martin Hvizdos
Martin Hvizdos

More by Martin Hvizdos

View profile
    • Like