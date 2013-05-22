Andrew Lyons

Pegasus

Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons
  • Save
Pegasus illustration pegasus horse wings packaging
Download color palette

One in a series of flight related packaging illustrations for a new range of health supplements that went on sale yesterday: http://www.lyonsa.com/Strong-packaging

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons

More by Andrew Lyons

View profile
    • Like