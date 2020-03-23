Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calvin Chopp

CBC Series Graphics

buffalo texture grunge creative direction creative design graphics
Current teaching series graphics for a southwest Michigan-based church. Graphics for stage, physical media, and social were created to make a cohesive look that helped communicate teaching.

Posted on Mar 23, 2020
