Alex Szabo-Haslam

Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 003

Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam
  • Save
Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 003 book pixel repeat print vector step stamp seal mark icon publishing sheffield pattern symbol branding
Download color palette

Pattern created for use on covers for a series of books published by Beauchief Abbey Press. Each pattern is a vector drawing of found objects and symbols located inside the historic abbey itself.

Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam

More by Alex Szabo-Haslam

View profile
    • Like