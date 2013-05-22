Alex Szabo-Haslam

Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 002

Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam
  • Save
Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 002 print icon mark seal stamp symbol vector book pattern pixel publishing repeat sheffield step branding
Download color palette

Pattern created for use on covers for a series of books published by Beauchief Abbey Press. Each pattern is a vector drawing of found objects and symbols located inside the historic abbey itself.

Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam

More by Alex Szabo-Haslam

View profile
    • Like