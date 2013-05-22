Alex Szabo-Haslam

Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 001

Beauchief Abbey Press - pattern 001
Pattern created for use on covers for a series of books published by Beauchief Abbey Press. Each pattern is a vector drawing of found objects and symbols located inside the historic abbey itself.

