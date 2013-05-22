JJ Ying

Baidu Skin Editor App Icon

Baidu Skin Editor App Icon baidu mac app icon iconmoon input
Designed for Baidu Mac Skin Editor and based on original Baidu Mobile Input Logo by Hexin: http://jjying.com/iKet

Posted on May 22, 2013
