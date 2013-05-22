Alex Szabo-Haslam

Sonardyne - systems diagram

Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam
  • Save
Sonardyne - systems diagram security brochure green maritime vector logo mark stamp symbol diagram icon seal print
Download color palette

A series of symbols designed for a diagram demonstrating the uses of the maritime security system NIDAR, produced by Sonardyne.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Alex Szabo-Haslam
Alex Szabo-Haslam

More by Alex Szabo-Haslam

View profile
    • Like