Service Icons

Jenna Hussey
Jenna Hussey
flat green icons services shopping web mobile branding web design
Here are some icons I designed for some services (left to right): e-commerce, web design and development and logo design & branding.

Not too keen on the branding one. Summarising branding and logo design as a service in one icon is tough man.

Posted on May 22, 2013
