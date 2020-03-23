Kristina Volchek

Landing Page Design for Marketing & Community Freelancer

Landing Page Design for Marketing & Community Freelancer webflow website freelance freelancer portoflio agency landing page ux design website design flat design ux webflow agency website marketing community community manager marketing agency marketing site landing page web design webdesign
Professional landing page for freelance marketing strategist & community builder - Nicole Warshauer.

The page is really fast with a Google Pagespeed score of 99 for Desktop and 92 for Mobile!

Check it live - nicolewarshauer.com!

Built using Webflow (a website builder made for designers).

UX/UI Designer specializing in Shopify & Webflow
