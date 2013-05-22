Ryan Dean-Corke

LOVExHATE

LOVExHATE screen print typography print
There's a thin line between love and hate, and they share a lot in common. One thing for sure though; They look great sat on top of each other.

Finally got around to getting this design screen printed last month. Two colour screen print on 270GSM GF Smith Colorplan Mist. There's a few more shots on my site - http://fitforaframe.com/product/love-hate where you can also grab one for yourself if you wanted

Posted on May 22, 2013
