Josh Thomassen

2KD concept

Josh Thomassen
Josh Thomassen
Hire Me
  • Save
2KD concept kids dream logo brand branding ocean beach surf type hand lettering typography
Download color palette

working on some logo concepts

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Josh Thomassen
Josh Thomassen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Josh Thomassen

View profile
    • Like