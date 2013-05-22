🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
30secondpromos branding set
View the live project here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/30secondpromoscouk-branding/8840275
Development of the 30SP brand creating the identity, colour palette on and offline brand placement. We finally agreed with the client it was a good direction to go down the fun, colourful and exciting route.
The 30SP brand has developed well over the last few months and secured placement on the back of TeamHARD.'s race car in the BTCC Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.
Coverage on ITV4 this year.
Website development to come next.
Designed at STUDIOJQ© working with QFILMS.TV