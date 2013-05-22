Eddie Lobanovskiy

Close Animations

Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Close Animations animations ios iphone app apple close
Download color palette

Playing around with some animations for Close app. Some things will have to wait for v2 as we're getting ready to push something out.

Let me know what you guys think.

Follow on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Eddie Lobanovskiy

View profile
    • Like