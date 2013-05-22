Octavian Budai

Lumina pentru Ursici

Lumina pentru Ursici logo identity pro bono social people light sun solar panel eco renewable energy
"Ursici" is small town comprised of 40 to 50 people with no electricity. Through a crowd funding campaign, we hope to raise enough money to buy solar powered portable lights and eventually larger solar panels to power house appliances.

Posted on May 22, 2013
