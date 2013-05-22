Timothy Brennan

Cock & Coop Inked

Cock & Coop Inked hand illustrated label design inked sketch
Cock & Coop, inked. I have a tendancy to overcomplicate designs—trying my best simplify.

Cock & Coop
Posted on May 22, 2013
