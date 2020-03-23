Movematcher City Cards

In an effort to add more visual appeal to the home page, as well as connect orphaned experiences, I worked with out SEO specialist and developer to map out the experience to connect our neighborhood pages to a flow of parent pages that would help with our SEO effort and attract users to our neighborhood pages.

Unfortunately the effort was put on hold to focus on other parts of the business.

(Disclaimer: the movers, moves, and featured neighborhoods are not representative of actual movers on movematcher and are only placeholder elements).