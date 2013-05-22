Greg Cuellar

Gear-Rat

Greg Cuellar
Greg Cuellar
  • Save
Gear-Rat logo welding mask vintage fabrication welding
Download color palette

Here's the final logo. Check out the Etsy shop, and coming soon, the official website:

http://www.etsy.com/shop/GearRatTx?ref=si_shop

http://gear-rat.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Greg Cuellar
Greg Cuellar

More by Greg Cuellar

View profile
    • Like